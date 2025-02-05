The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has confirmed that the Ben-my-Chree will be covering some of this week’s Hesyham sailings.
The reserve vessel will operate the Heysham to Douglas sailings on Wednesday and Thursday this week, stepping in while the Manxman undergoes maintenance and a deep clean.
Recently returned from a short-term charter with Stena Line, the former flagship will complete three return crossings, beginning with the 8pm sailing from Douglas tonight (Wednesday, February 5).
All four of Thursday’s crossings will be covered by the Ben-my-Chree.
The final sailing will be the 1.45am departure from Heysham on Friday, February 7, arriving in Douglas at 5.45am.
As the Steam Packet’s ‘fleet reserve vessel’, Ben-my-Chree remains ready to cover sailings when required but can also be chartered to other operators under the Sea Services Agreement.