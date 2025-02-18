Andreas Meat Company has announced it will no longer supply its products to Tesco Isle of Man from the end of this month.
The company confirmed today (Tuesday, February 18) that its partnership with Tesco will officially end on February 28.
As a result, Andreas Meats products will no longer be available in Tesco stores on the island.
A supplier to local supermarkets, independent retailers, catering outlets, and local residents, Andreas Meats is known for its pork, beef, and lamb, all of which are born, reared, and processed on the Isle of Man under Farm Assured standards.
In a statement, the Board of Andreas Meats said it intends to focus on developing its brand through its existing network of local retailers.
The company emphasised that these stockists offer a wider product range than was available in Tesco stores and benefit from its in-house delivery service.
This development comes as Tesco prepares to open the last of its nine new stores on the island, with the Victoria Road Tesco Express set to open this week.
This marks the completion of Tesco’s expansion following its acquisition of Shoprite in October 2023, which ended the Manx retailer’s 51 years in business.
During the transition period, Shoprite stores remained open under their original branding before being gradually rebranded as Tesco locations.
Over the past year, new Tesco stores have opened in Peel, Castletown, Ramsey, Onchan, Port Erin, and Douglas.
Andreas Meats has provided a full list of its supply partners across the island, ensuring customers can continue to purchase its products at various retailers, including EVF locations, Mace, Woodbourne Deli, and local convenience stores in towns and villages across the Isle of Man.
Isle of Man Today has contacted Tesco Isle of Man and Andreas Meat Company for further comment.