A popular family entertainment venue has confirmed it has left its Douglas city centre base, citing the high costs of operating in the Strand Shopping Centre as unsustainable.
Matrix Arena, which offers arcade machines, console games, racing simulators, and free-roam virtual reality experiences for all ages, held its final weekend at the Strand last Saturday and Sunday.
The venue has now relocated back to Balthane Industrial Estate in Ballasalla.
In a video update shared on social media last week, managing director Nigel Thijs said the move was necessary. ‘It’s just not viable where we are with the population that we have and the expenses that we’re under,’ he explained. ‘The weekend, the February 28 and March 1, was our last weekend in the Strand.
‘Everything’s booked for removals, and hopefully that will all go smooth.’
Mr Thijs said the relocation would bring several benefits for customers, including free parking right outside the venue and the flexibility to open extended hours.
‘Some people might be a bit upset that it’s an extra 10-minute drive, but we hope it’s good news for a majority,’ he said.
‘It also means we’ll be able to open when we want, with parking right outside, and everything inside will be the same on a smaller scale.’
The Matrix Arena originally moved to Douglas in 2023 from Balthane following customer feedback seeking a more central location.
However, the venue struggled to maintain sufficient footfall in the city centre.
In May 2025, Mr Thijs publicly urged the community for support, warning that without increased visitor numbers the business could face closure.
By July, speculation intensified when the Strand premises were listed for lease.
At the time, Mr Thijs reassured customers in a video that the venue was not closing, describing the listing as part of a proactive search for a sustainable new location.
‘We’re not closing. A move could actually turn out to be really positive for us all,’ he said.
He also highlighted the wider financial pressures on local businesses and residents.
‘Times are tough at the moment, and footfall in Douglas high street has dropped quite considerably. We are feeling the pinch of the cost-of-living crisis. We all are,’ he said.
Despite downsizing in Balthane, Mr Thijs said the venue would honour all existing bookings and extend any vouchers affected by the short closure.
‘We’ve got lots planned,’ he added, noting that corporate bookings lined up would continue once the relocation is complete.
He also suggested that future expansion of the new space could include a mezzanine level to increase capacity.
Matrix Arena’s move highlights the challenges faced by city centre businesses dealing with high operating costs amid changing customer habits.
They’re certainly not the only business to struggle in the city centre recently.
