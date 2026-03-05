A Douglas theatre school has paid tribute to one of its first pupils following their passing last month.
Emma Cowin, who was 54 when she died following a battle with cancer, was a member of the Christine Wild Theatre School in her younger years - and has been described as a ‘beautiful child who grew into a stunning and elegant woman’.
‘She was one of my original students, and took part in my original Gaiety show “Junior Showtime",’ Christine commented.
‘Following that she took part in shows, musicals, pantomimes and charity events. She was lovely to teach - always smiling and happy.
‘I was always pleased to see her and hear of her life after she left. She is a massive loss to all who knew and loved her.’