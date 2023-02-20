Two more have thrown their hat in the ring to be a Member of the Legislative Council.

This brings it up to a total of nine nominations, for the four seats available.

Nominations close this week, Friday, February 24.

Not only do MLCs sit in Legislative Council, which looks at and enacts legislation, but in Tynwald too, where the remit includes government policy.

Ms Marie Birtles has been nominated by Douglas North MHK David Ashford MBE, Seconded by Michelle Haywood Rushen MHK, and supported by Onchan MHK Rob Callister and Douglas North MHK Ann Corlett.

Gary Clueitt has been nominated by Douglas East MHK Clare Barber, seconded by Douglas East MHK Joney Faragher, and supported by Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper and Garff MHK Daphne Caine.

Three other contenders, who are currently MLCs, and seeking re-election are Diane Kelsey, Tanya August-Hanson, Paul Craine, who are all sitting members and want to retain their seats.

Arbory and Rushen Commissioners’ chair Kirrie Anne Jenkins has also joined the fray, along with Dawn Kinnish, Peter Reid and Conor Keenan.