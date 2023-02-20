This brings it up to a total of nine nominations, for the four seats available.
Ms Marie Birtles has been nominated by Douglas North MHK David Ashford MBE, Seconded by Michelle Haywood Rushen MHK, and supported by Onchan MHK Rob Callister and Douglas North MHK Ann Corlett.
Gary Clueitt has been nominated by Douglas East MHK Clare Barber, seconded by Douglas East MHK Joney Faragher, and supported by Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper and Garff MHK Daphne Caine.
Three other contenders, who are currently MLCs, and seeking re-election are Diane Kelsey, Tanya August-Hanson, Paul Craine, who are all sitting members and want to retain their seats.
Arbory and Rushen Commissioners’ chair Kirrie Anne Jenkins has also joined the fray, along with Dawn Kinnish, Peter Reid and Conor Keenan.