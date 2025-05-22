Hospice at Home’s ‘Warden’s Walk’ challenge will conclude with two final walks before the end of June.
The Kirk Michael Hiker’s Trail has been split into two walks, with the first of these taking place on Sunday (May 25) and the final walk on Sunday, June 29.
The whole walk is 17 kilometres (11 miles) and takes approximately six to seven hours, meaning that both will last roughly three hours each.
This Sunday’s walk will see participants gathering at Glen Helen’s car park at 10am, with it finishing at Sartfield forest car park near Brandywell.
The walks cost £15 per person, and raise money for the Hospice at Home charity.