Kevin Kneen, chairman of Friends of Noble’s Hospital, has retired after six years in the role and more than 15 years as a director of the charity.
Mr Kneen said: ‘Serving as chairman has been a true honour.
‘I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together – especially in navigating the challenges of the pandemic and improving our partnership with Noble’s Hospital.
‘I leave knowing the charity is in excellent hands, and I look forward to seeing it continue to grow.’
Kevin will be succeeded by fellow board member Steve Zybert. He said: ‘I’m grateful for Kevin’s tireless commitment and leadership.
‘He leaves a legacy of compassion, progress and resilience. I’m looking forward to building on that foundation and continuing to support the incredible staff and patients at Noble’s Hospital.’