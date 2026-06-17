In another step forward to accessibility across the island, the Department of Infrastructure have introduced two new purpose-built ‘Changing Places’ toilets at the Sea Terminal and the airport.
The two new additions take the number in the island up to five.
The facilities are designed to offer safe and clean toilets for people with multiple and complex disabilities.
They offer height adjustable changing benches, ceiling hoists and extra space for wheelchair users alongside their carers.
Before 2021 there was only one facility like this in the island.
A private investment from Tesco, a charitable donation from the Noble’s Hospital Charitable Trust and government funding has enabled the expansion of these toilets - aiming to make travel more accessible for people who need it.