Customers at B&Q’s Douglas store have helped to raise more than £3,100 for Hospice.
The island charity received the first donation via a partnership with fintech organisation Pennies, totalling £3,107.70 made up of customer micro-donations collected between January and April this year.
Hospice was nominated by the B&Q team as the beneficiary of the partnership late last year, with customers invited to make micro-donations at the checkout.
Vanessa Naude, corporate relationships and events executive at Hospice, commented: ‘Small acts of generosity really do add up and this wonderful donation will help us continue providing compassionate care and support to patients and their families across the island.’
Hospice also thanked the B&Q front-end team, which is led by Jackie Wright.