The new owners of the The Jet Centre say they want the facility to become a showcase for the Isle of Man.
Kelman Ltd’s acquisition of the centre was completed on June 1.
It has teamed up with Newcastle-based Naljets which will operate the base.
The Jet Centre, under the management of Opul which had leased the base from its previous owner, had been closed for about a month before Kelman took over.
Kelman owner Chris Kelly said the aircraft handling facility, which has its own buildings, hangars and ramp, has ‘fantastic potential’.
‘We want it to be the pride of the Isle of Man.
‘This is going to be a showcase for those wanting to come to the island.’
Tony Nicholls, who manages all of Mr Kelly’s businesses in the island, said: ‘This facility is as good as any in Europe, and better than most, in terms of jet centres.
‘It’s just a walk of 20 paces from air-side to land-side and vice versa, something you can’t get anywhere else.
‘It offers a gateway to the Isle of Man and will provide absolutely world-class service.’
The Ronaldsway facility first opened in 2012. It had latterly operated as just a reception area for business jets.
But the aim is for it to become a leading VIP and private passenger terminal, a base for hangarage and storing aircraft, aircraft sales and demos, managing and operating aircraft and helicopters, as well as charter flights, delivery flights, test flights and advanced flight training.
Naljets managing director Captain Craig McLeod said: ‘Charters are not always about the jet setters. We operate and support many tasks.
‘It’s often about saving time for a business person who can leave the airport in the morning, go to two destinations and be back for the same day. Time is money.
‘There are all kinds of time-critical reasons why aircraft are used, along with flexibility, efficiency, privacy and security.’
Currently there is one aircraft based at the Jet Centre, a $15m Embraer Phenom 300E executive jet owned by Mr Kelly’s Kelair company which it took delivery of one month ago.
This will be supported by other aircraft from Naljet’s Newcastle base.
Naljet’s ground operations manager and pilot Jon Rasmussen, described the Phenom, which can seat up to nine passengers and has a state of the art flight deck and avionics, as an ‘aircraft with superb performance and suitable for most charter destinations’.
Mr Kelly said: ‘We bought an aircraft for our own uses and were looking for a hangar but could not find anywhere which suited us. Then the Jet Centre facility came up for sale.’
‘It’s important for us that things are done right, and presentation, feel and looks are also important,’ he added.
Mr Nicholls, a former managing director of Manx Gas before being taken on by Mr Kelly’s group of companies, said the acquisition provided the ‘perfect balance of lifestyle and commercial’.
Manchester-born Mr Kelly founded Keltruck Ltd in 1983. It went on to become the largest privately-owned distributor of Scania in the world, with an annual turnover of £200m and employing more than 400 people.
Mr Kelly retired from Keltruck’s leadership in 2012, his son subsequently taking over as chairman.
His other companies in the island include Kelproperties, Keldevelopments, Kelgate finance house and Kelnorth.
Opul Jet continues to operate as a fixed base operator at Isle of Man Airport from other locations on the airfield and remains an active handling agent.