Biosphere Isle of Man has announced the appointment of two new youth representatives - Alice Watson and Brandon Cain.
The Youth Representative position is a voluntary role with a two-year tenure, and those in post act as ambassadors for people in the Isle of Man’s Biosphere between the the ages of 18 to 35.
The pair joins Mariella Craig, who has been in the role since November 2024, and both new representatives are coming on board as Rachel Smith's two-year term has come to an end.
A spokesperson from UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man commented: ‘The role offers a unique opportunity to get deeply involved our Isle of Man Biosphere, and to connect with a global family of over 780 Biosphere Reserves.
‘They have a seat on both the Biosphere Board and Stakeholder Partnership Group, highlighting a commitment to integrate young people's insights into strategic planning and decision making, aligning with Biosphere Isle of Man’s vision of a sustainable future - where all community members have a voice in preserving the island's natural and cultural heritage.’
Talking about the appointment, Alice said: ‘It is an honour to serve as a youth representative for the Isle of Man, the world's first whole-country biosphere reserve.
‘This role embodies a deep commitment to collaboration, and I am excited to work alongside Mariella and Brandon to advocate for fellow young people, our local community, and key stakeholders.
‘I look forward to embarking on this adventure with open arms and boundless enthusiasm’.
Brandon added: ‘I'm confident that together we will empower our peers and work towards positive and sustainable change for our island Biosphere’.
The Youth Representatives are also members of the Biosphere Isle of Man Youth Network, a community of 18-to-35-year-olds interested in being part of creating the sustainable future of the island.