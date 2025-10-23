University College Isle of Man (UCM) will hold its annual open evening on Thursday, November 20, from 4pm to 7pm at its Homefield Road Campus in Willaston.
The event aims to give prospective students and the wider community an opportunity to explore the wide range of courses, facilities, and support services available at the island’s dedicated university.
Academic staff from across all departments will be present to discuss study options covering all stages of education.
These include school links programmes for students aged 14 to 16, further education courses for post-GCSE learners or adults seeking retraining opportunities, apprenticeships that combine study with employment, and university centre programmes offering undergraduate, nursing, and postgraduate degrees.
UCM’s adult learning provision will also be showcased, featuring courses for personal enrichment and professional upskilling.
Visitors will be able to speak directly with UCM’s student services and admissions teams to receive tailored advice and guidance.
The student awards team will also be available to provide information on funding options and financial support. For those with additional learning needs, the access to education team will explain the range of support available to help every learner succeed.
Students interested in engineering or motor vehicle studies can visit the William Kennish Building, located nearby, which houses factory-standard equipment and a fully operational vehicle workshop.
Throughout the evening, a range of interactive activities will give visitors a hands-on experience of life at UCM.
UCM principal Jesamine Kelly said: ‘Our open evening is a brilliant chance for anyone thinking about their next steps to see what UCM has to offer.
‘Whether you're a school leaver, someone looking to upskill, or just curious about our expanding course options, we’d love you to pop in and explore our campus.’