Victoria Street in Douglas will close to through traffic from 6.30pm this evening, Tuesday, as resurfacing work continues.
A Department of Infrastructure spokesperson said: 'One side of the street (below the new crossing at Duke Street) will be re-laid.
'Work will continue until about 10pm.
'The road will remain closed overnight to allow the new surface to cool and harden.
'Weather permitting our line painters will re-line the new road from first light and aim to reopen the road by 6am on Wednesday, May 10.
'That evening the street will close to through traffic again from 6.30pm.
'The second side of the street (below the new crossing at Duke Street) will be re-laid. Work will continue until about 10pm. The road will remain closed overnight with the aim to reopen the road by 6am.
Traffic (including bus services) travelling down Prospect Hill will be diverted along Athol Street.
Traffic emerging from Market Street will be diverted up Victoria Street (against the usual flow of traffic) when the closures are in place.
Taxis wishing to use the rank outside Barclays Bank will access this from Market Street.
Special arrangements will be in place to facilitate taxi (only) egress through the work site and exit away from the bottom of Victoria Street, or via Fort Street (dependent on how far the work has progressed).
There will be no parking available between the Duke Street junction and Loch Promenade until these works are complete, which is anticipated will be the end of next week.