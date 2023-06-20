Two people were saved by Peel Lifeboat crew after their dinghy capsized at the back of Peel Castle.
At 18:05 on Monday evening, Peel's volunteer crew were paged to assist the two people who were in the water clinging to the upturned vessel.
The crew launched and quickly located the two people, which was half a mile west of Peel, and quickly recovered them onto the lifeboat before they used casualty care training to check they were safe.
Once the two people were returned to Peel Boathouse, the lifeboat returned to the capsized vessel and slowly brought it in to Bay and returned it to its upright position.
Shortly after 10pm, the lifeboat had been recovered, washed and fuelled ready for service again.
Coxswain Mike Faragher said: 'The two people did everything right when they found themselves in difficulty; they had buoyancy aids on, phones in waterproof cases and a VHF radio, which they used to communicate clearly and calmly with the Coastguard and the Lifeboat.'