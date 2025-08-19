The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has cancelled today’s (August 19) 8.45am and 2.15pm sailings to and from Heysham after reporting a ‘technical incident’ involving the ferry Manxman.
The vessel arrived late into Douglas Harbour this morning and was escorted into port by a tug.
Steam Packet staff said contingency plans are being implemented to bring the backup vessel, Ben My Chree, into service and that a further update will be issued shortly.
The company confirmed the relevant authorities have been notified.
Passengers booked on the affected sailings have been advised they can amend bookings by calling the Steam Packet reservations team on 661 661 (Isle of Man) or 08722 992 992 (UK).
The firm urged travellers to check for updates before travelling.