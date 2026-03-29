Two Steam Packet sailings have been cancelled and two more are at risk due to forecast adverse weather conditions.
This afternoon’s 3pm sailing from Douglas to Liverpool on the Manannan, along with the 7.15pm return journey, is also at risk of cancellation.
A final decision on these sailings will be made by the vessel’s master at 1pm.
Passengers can amend their bookings online via the Steam Packet Company website, or contact the reservations team on 01624 661661 or 08722 992 992 to make alternative arrangements.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company apologised for any inconvenience caused.