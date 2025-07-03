Two workshops are being held later this month around the subject of children’s sleep.
The sessions are being run by island business, Simply Sleep, a sleep consultancy which offers support to families with children under eight.
The upcoming workshops are designed to help parents navigate two of the most critical stages in their child’s sleep journey: newborn foundations and school readiness.
The ‘Sleep Foundations Workshop’, aimed at the former, is being held on Saturday, July 19 and is aimed at expectant parents or those with a baby under 10 weeks old.
Co-founder Rebekah Dalrymple said: ‘This in-person session equips families with gentle, evidence-based strategies to establish healthy sleep habits from the very beginning.
‘Topics include understanding newborn sleep patterns, managing day/night confusion, self-soothing techniques, feeding windows, and how to create flexible yet effective routines.’
The workshop runs from 1 to 5 pm and includes refreshments, Q&A time, and takeaway resources.
Meanwhile, for families with children starting school this September, the ‘School Starters Workshop’ takes place between 7 and 9pm, next Wednesday, July 9 and provides practical tools to help ease the transition to a new sleep schedule.
‘Designed for children aged four plus, the session covers adjusting bedtime routines, managing early rising, reducing anxiety around change, and creating a consistent structure that supports learning and emotional wellbeing.
Mrs Dalrymple added: ‘Parents will leave with actionable steps to help their little ones thrive during this exciting but often disruptive milestone.’
Both workshops are led by Emma Riley, a certified consultant, who brings a warm, non-judgmental approach to sleep education.
She added: ‘There’s no “one-size-fits-all”, but we can empower parents with knowledge and confidence to support their children’s sleep at every stage.’
Both workshops will be held at Hopes & Dreams nursery on Woodbourne Road.