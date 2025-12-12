I hope you have the opportunity to enjoy some of the special aspects of Christmas as we head through December to the big day.
I still get excited and enjoy everything about my favourite time of the year. I was invited to support a top local band, Retrospect, at the Villa Marina by music promoter RS Promotions on Saturday, November 29, with my 60s, 70s, and 80s disco for their ‘Christmas Party Night’. A great time was had with hundreds of revellers in the Royal Hall.
I first started doing discos in 1976 with Allsorts, the only purpose-built under-18s disco in the Isle of Man, which was developed by Viv and Mike Hooper.
The décor was based around the famous liquorice confection, and some young people who got together then still are today.
I am still playing some of the music, and lots of people, including younger generations, are still enjoying it!
Who remembers the 1970s number ones at Christmas? Some better than others! In 1973 Slade were at the top of the charts with ‘Merry Christmas Everybody’.
In 1974 Mud had the top spot with ‘Lonely This Christmas’. Was it really 50 years ago that Queen were at number one with ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’?
Johnny Mathis hit the top spot in 1976 with ‘When a Child Is Born’, a last-dance slowy!
For more than 10 years, together with Chris Williams from Manx Radio, we did a Sounds of the Cave Christmas special, so it was nice to be back in the Royal Hall again this year.
Also my regular Christmas 60s, 70s, and 80s disco on Saturday, December 6 at South Douglas Old Friends Club was a lot of fun, and the last record was Slade’s ’Merry Christmas Everybody’, otherwise known as lead singer Noddy Holder’s ‘pension plan’, where it is estimated he receives royalties in excess of £500,000 each year.
On Sunday, December 7, as always, my Christmas really starts as I attended again St Andrew’s Church for the Manx Gateway Drama Club presentation of The Innkeeper’s Tale.
Once again featuring Musicale with John Riley as accompanist and Judy Cross conducting.
The Manx Gateway Group started in 2008 with a friend of mine, Olga Gray MBE, who helped to create it after a lifetime of involvement in amateur theatre.
The group also perform a show in the summer at the Studio Theatre at Ballakermeen, and it is a remarkable achievement how confident the young people have become over the years, and this nativity was no exception.
The Manx Gateway Club itself was founded in 1974 and, as well as drama, provides social, sporting and creative opportunities for people with learning difficulties.
We are all proud of younger family members who participate in school plays, nativities, or pantomimes.
On December 9 I had the pleasure of witnessing Ballakermeen High School’s production of Dare to Dream, a Disney musical revue which ran over three nights in the Studio Theatre.
The acting, singing, and dancing were exceptional, and the creative team supported the cast very well in this 184-seat venue which provides real opportunities for our young people.
Opened on February 15, I was involved as then Minister of Tourism and Leisure together with Steve Rodan, Minister of Education, the IoM Arts Council, and the school itself.
At that time the headteacher was Adrienne Burnett, who had a passion and enthusiasm for the arts, and the school has promoted some fabulous performances.
It was nice to briefly catch up with Adrienne. I was quite taken with the following, which was in the programme for the show: ‘This show is a celebration of BHS and a reflection of the wonderful community we are, the love we have for one another, and the joy we have for the incredible world we live in, where anything is possible if we dream.’
For some time now I have been chair of governors at Anagh Coar School, so it was a special treat to join Key Stage Two pupils in their pantomime presentation of Cinderella and Rockerfella.
It was the first time the school has put on a panto for a few years and it was well worth waiting for, with some really talented stand-out performances. Right from the start the hall was filled with singing and pantomime traditions. We cheered and booed throughout the show, the costumes were special, and we all had fun.
Once again the Rotary Club of Douglas has worked with Santa, Rudolph, and the little elves to bring joy to children of all ages with visits to schools and the city centre.
The Santa sleigh has conducted tours around the capital since 1954.
For the past few years, since I joined the club, I have enjoyed playing my part supporting Santa’s magical visits. There has been a new sleigh since the original one was destroyed in a fire in Lake Road.
That one was self-propelled and based on a Willis Jeep chassis. Do you remember seeing the original sleigh when you were little? I certainly do.
You would hear the Christmas music in the distance, then as it came into sight, the lovely twinkling lights were enough to really excite a little me! This year two visits were made to Strand Street and twice to Tesco in Lake Road, and to the following schools: Ashley Hill, Onchan, St Mary’s, Cronk-y-Berry, Kewaigue, Ballacottier, Scoill Vallajeelt, St Thomas’s, Manor Park, Anaghcoar, Marown, Braddan, Henry Bloom Noble, Willaston, Scoill yn Jubilee, and the Children’s Hospice.
It is particularly special when we meet the little ones with special educational needs and their teachers and supporters, who are so dedicated, and when Santa meets and talks to all the boys and girls—some of whom are a little shy, but mostly the excitement in their eyes when they meet the big man is delightful.
Anyone who knows me will be aware I am a big fan of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, with messages just as relevant today.
I had already once again seen Alastair Sim in the 1951 film version when I ventured south to the Erin Arts Centre to enjoy the Service Players in a live radio-play version, which was fantastic. There were some excellent performances in a different and novel presentation—congratulations.
Next week, amongst other things, I will look at some of our special treats for Christmas, but finally, I had my first Christmas lunch as chairman of Saddle Mews Residents Association.
We were very well looked after by the staff and chef at Douglas Golf Club. I love the Christmas fayre, so from the carvery I had turkey with all the trimmings.
What are your favourite seasonal treats—Christmas dinner? Sweets and chocolates? A little drink? Let me know!
For me, Christmas lunch is incomplete without sprouts and cranberry sauce, but not everyone shares my taste.
It was good to see the room full, and we were entertained by Sean Crossley. So let’s spare a thought for all those involved in catering for Christmas parties, which is usually such a busy and important time for those in hospitality, and the people looking after us deserve our thanks, as it can be non-stop.
The same applies to those entertaining us—thank you, and Merry Christmas!