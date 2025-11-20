Tynwald has approved significant changes to jury eligibility criteria, paving the way for more Isle of Man residents to participate in jury service from next year.
The Jury Act 1980 (Amendment) Order 2025 forms part of a broader effort to create a justice system that is fairer, more inclusive and more representative of the island’s population.
The reforms, which take effect on January 1 2026, remove many long-standing exemptions that have automatically prevented people from serving.
Individuals with disabilities or mental health conditions will now be eligible, with support available where required to ensure they can take part.
The previous rules, largely unchanged for more than 40 years, excluded many people based on their occupation or personal circumstances.
A public consultation earlier this year indicated strong backing for reform: 86% of respondents supported updating the exemption list, while 71% favoured a more flexible, case-by-case approach to excusals from service.
Under the new system, only a limited number of roles will retain automatic exemption. These include the Lieutenant Governor; senior Crown appointments closely involved in the administration of justice, such as the Attorney General, Solicitor General, Deemsters and the Judge of Appeal; Members of Tynwald; the Tynwald Auditor General and Commissioner for Administration; police officers and others directly responsible for administering justice; and full-time members of His Majesty’s armed forces.
All other previous exemptions have been removed.
Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, said: ‘The changes to jury eligibility are a vital step in ensuring our justice system is fair, inclusive, and truly representative of our community.
‘By removing outdated and restrictive exemptions, we are opening up jury service to a broader cross-section of society and strengthening public trust in our courts.
‘I am grateful to everyone who contributed to the consultation and helped shape these important reforms.’