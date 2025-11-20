Under the new system, only a limited number of roles will retain automatic exemption. These include the Lieutenant Governor; senior Crown appointments closely involved in the administration of justice, such as the Attorney General, Solicitor General, Deemsters and the Judge of Appeal; Members of Tynwald; the Tynwald Auditor General and Commissioner for Administration; police officers and others directly responsible for administering justice; and full-time members of His Majesty’s armed forces.