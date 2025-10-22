Tynwald has approved the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture’s (DEFA) plan for 2025/26, setting a course for the final year of the current administration with a focus on food security, energy resilience, and environmental protection.
The plan builds on a series of key developments over the past year, including the introduction of the Agricultural Strategy and Food Security Plan, the implementation of new climate change legislation, and notable improvements to the island’s planning system.
It outlines detailed objectives across a wide remit, covering agriculture, environmental safeguarding, climate action, land management, and planning, as well as other departmental responsibilities such as the development plan for the Wildlife Park and the management of woodland areas.
A central aim of the plan is to ensure reliable access to affordable, nutritious food, while also supporting the modernisation and resilience of the local farming sector.
Energy remains a key area, with the Department pledging further development of future energy generation, alongside the introduction of offshore wind legislation and a new scheme to help households improve energy efficiency.
The five key focus areas have been identified as energy security, UNESCO Biosphere, strong agriculture, food security and environmental protection.
Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘I am proud to bring forward the Department plan, which we believe is deliverable in the last year of this administration.
‘We are committed to delivering the best outcomes for our communities, environment and economy.
‘This plan sets out how we will support energy security, food resilience and sustainable agriculture while protecting what is special about our island.
‘It also reflects the hard work of our teams and partners, who share a passion for ensuring the Isle of Man thrives as a UNESCO Biosphere and as a place where people and nature live in balance.’