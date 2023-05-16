Tynwald has backed the idea of a review into the Dr Ranson scandal.
It was given almost full support by members, with only one against.
Many members of Tynwald commented on the level of distrust in the government following the case's tribunal.
Tim Glover resigned from his post in the Department of Infrastructure, stating he wants 'nothing to do' with this administration until the building of trust is honoured.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan responded to the concerns voiced by members.
He said: 'This proposal will not solve all the problems. There are multiple strands of this. The Covid review has a role to play in this and the second element is this proposed inquiry.'
He added: 'The third element was this responsibility on all of us – to ensure we strive for excellence in performance.
'It takes a long protracted effort to make sure things change. Everyone has to be a part of the solution and we must work together.'
He addressed the fact there is a lot of work still to do and he will come back with more proposals.
Mr Cannan said: 'I am now more than ever convinced this inquiry and review must take place to substantially address some of those serious concerns.
'It is clear from some of that language this morning there is an allegation that somehow senior members of government have continued to conspire to directly harm Dr Ranson.
'I expect those members to give full evidence to a high court judge of those allegations.'
He proposed that a select committee be formed and a retired high court judge be appointed to conduct the review.
A select committee of three members has been elected by members of Tynwald. Daphne Caine, Sarah Maltby and Stu Peters were selected.
Mrs Caine and Mrs Maltby received 27 and 20 votes respectively.