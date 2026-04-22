Tynwald has approved plans allowing Manx National Heritage (MNH) to sell the Old Police Station in Castletown, clearing the way for the historic Baillie Scott-designed building to be placed on the open market.
The registered building, which has been owned by MNH since 2018, is of both architectural and historic importance.
It was acquired using charitable reserves and proceeds from the sale of a non-core MNH property, having previously been vacated by police in 2017.
The move follows stalled attempts by the charity to bring forward a viable private development for the site. MNH has said it is now seeking a ‘responsible’ private owner who can carry out a sensitive redevelopment that preserves the building’s character while bringing it back into active use.
Introducing the motion in Tynwald this week, Douglas South MHK Sarah Maltby, MNH’s political trustee, said the disposal does not diminish heritage protection.
‘It is important to emphasise what the system does and does not mean,’ she told members.
‘As a registered building within a conservation area, it benefits from the highest level of statutory protection under planning regulations.
‘Any future owner will be bound by planning law, and MNH will continue to act as a statutory consultee to protect the building’s significance. Disposal does not mean the removal of heritage protection.’
Ms Maltby said the building was ‘no longer required’ by MNH, adding that the organisation did not have the resources to develop or sustain a long-term use for the property.
She warned that if consent was not granted, the charity would likely need further financial support from Treasury, increasing its debt burden and ongoing grant requirement.
The proposal had already attracted opposition from Castletown Commissioners, who urged Tynwald not to approve the sale and instead called for the building to remain in public ownership.
At a recent board meeting, the local authority said the former police station formed an important part of the town’s heritage and suggested it could be developed into a museum dedicated to the history of policing on the island.
However, MNH has previously indicated there are limitations on how the building can be used due to its historic status, which have made securing a suitable tenant difficult.
Despite these concerns, the proposal also drew criticism from some members during the Tynwald debate.
Jason Moorhouse questioned the stewardship of the building, saying no effort had been made to rent it out despite earlier commercial intentions.
Gary Clueit MLC supported the sale but warned: ‘We cannot simply privatise the financial burden of our national heritage while socialising the aesthetic benefits.’
Speaker and Rushen MHK Juan Watterson said he would not back the motion, citing a ‘lack of faith in the protections’, while Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover described the situation as a ‘clarion call’ for better funding of heritage preservation.
Despite opposition, the motion was carried with overwhelming support.
Only Mr Glover, Mr Moorhouse and Mr Watterson voted against, while all other Members of the House of Keys and the Legislative Council backed the proposal.
The Old Police Station, built between 1899 and 1901 and the only police station designed by architect Mackay Hugh Baillie Scott, will now be listed for sale on the open market.