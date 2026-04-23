Plans to designate Douglas Head a Conservation Area will come before Tynwald next month.
The Cabinet Office carried out public consultation earlier this year on proposals which would formally recognise the heritage, architectural character and natural environment of Douglas Head.
The headland has long been regarded as one of the island’s most distinctive historic landscapes, combining coastal scenery with built heritage and long-established recreational use.
The Town and Country Planning (Douglas Head Conservation Area) Order 2026 will be laid before Tynwald in May.
In the public consultation, the majority of respondents were supportive with 92% supporting the principle of a Conservation Area, 85% in favour of the proposed boundary and 70% of property occupiers writing to directly by the Cabinet Office backing the plans.
Conservation area status is intended to guide and manage change, not prevent development. The designation will help ensure that future proposals respect the character and appearance of Douglas Head.
Commercial properties and the port are deliberately excluded from the order so that nationally important operations can continue unrestricted.
Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford said: ‘Douglas Head is one of the most prominent and well‑loved parts of our capital with one of the highest concentrations of registered buildings anywhere in the island.
‘This designation is about recognising what makes the area special and ensuring that future change is handled carefully and appropriately.
‘The strong level of public support has been encouraging in developing this project and I look forward to seeing the tangible cultural, economic and environmental benefits it will bring in the near future.’
Under the island’s planning legislation, the Cabinet Office is responsible for identifying places that are of special historic or architectural interest.
Once an area is recognised as having this value, it can be formally designated as a Conservation Area, which provides a framework for managing change and development.