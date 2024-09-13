The latest intern with the Clerk of Tynwald’s Office, Ieisha Howard, has said her time in the role has been a worthwhile experience.
‘I’d been a work experience student here then later, after talking to a previous intern who had found the time she’d spent at Tynwald really valuable, I became certain I wanted to join the programme and gave it a lot of thought while I was at university,’ said Ieisha, 23, adding: ‘This internship is everything and more than I expected.’
Manx-born Ieisha holds a first-class Honours degree in sociology from Cardiff University.
She said: ‘I’m finding I can apply a lot of my university studies and the research process required for my dissertation on social policy to my internship role.
‘What’s especially rewarding is that the research and committee work I’m involved with is not only meaningful, but I feel it’s also relevant to this generation and, potentially, to future generations.
‘The work is very diverse, so I’m gaining an extremely broad insight into how the government of the Isle of Man and the Manx political process function.
‘Working here It would be all too easy to feel nervous, but the team are so supportive and have helped me navigate how the Clerk of Tynwald’s Office operates.
‘Similarly, Tynwald members have made me feel very welcome and I can see how close to the electorate they are.
‘I’m finding it very motivating to be working in an environment where people are receptive to new ideas and perspectives.
‘I’m only here for six months so I want to get to grips with as much as I can and, ideally, I would like to have maybe one of my research pieces published.
‘Working here is challenging and stretching in a positive way.
‘There are always new things to learn and I’ve been given such a wide range of responsibilities, including serving as an assistant clerk to a number of committees, producing research briefing papers, working with the Hansard and engagement teams and assisting with tours of the chambers.
‘I’ll be able to apply the skills I’m developing here to whatever career I pursue and although I’ve always been quite a confident person, engaging with so many different people here and the exposure I’m getting to the parliamentary process have certainly given my self-confidence a boost.
‘I’m Manx born - my first language was Manx - so for me, being at the heart of the Manx democratic process is incredibly fulfilling, not only intellectually but also because I feel that, in some way, I’m making a positive contribution to the Isle of Man.
‘I feel more connected to the Island, its heritage and its parliamentary system. I’ve always been proud to be Manx, but now I’m prouder than ever.’