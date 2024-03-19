The Isle of Man Medical Society’s letter to Tynwald members regarding the reform of Manx Care is set to be discussed during this morning’s monthly Tynwald sitting.
A ‘robust recovery and reform’ plan has been proposed by the executive committee of the Society, which says the current top heavy management structure is ‘clearly not fit for purpose’ and the organisation needs to be medically-led.
Funds should be allocated efficiently and under proper accountability, it says, with resources redirected to frontline services and priority given to under-invested areas like Primary Care and CAMHS (the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service).
The IoM Medical Society says the organisation has fallen behind in the quantity of service provided while quality and patient safety are ‘not faring much better’.
MHK for Onchan, Julie Edge, is set to ask the Chief Minister if he will make a statement on the letter, dated February 29 2024, sent to all Tynwald Members from the Society.
Also amongst the 24 questions on this morning’s agenda is enquiries regarding the Ben My Chree’s availability, the capacity of the Isle of Man Prison and delivery of sex education to island schoolchildren.
The sitting commences at 10am.