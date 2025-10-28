Contractors carrying out remedial work on the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool have asked for an extension which will further disrupt sailings.
Over the winter period, the Isle of Man Steam Packet’s Manxman is sailing to and from Liverpool over weekends but the vessel will now have to go to Heysham during the first two weekends in November.
The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) said part of the installation must be adjusted for operational reasons following problems identified during berthing trials.
Tests with the Manxman as well as the back-up boat Ben-my-Chree last year revealed that, at low tides, mooring lines clashed with a dolphin fender - a protective device designed to absorb impact when a vessel is docking or in the event of accidental collisions.
Engineers have since been working on solutions, but the problem could not be addressed during the summer, when the fastcraft Manannan was docking at the terminal every day.
The DOI has appointed contractors in Merseyside to carry out the work, which DOI Minister Dr Michelle Haywood said could cost ‘up to £1m but could be considerably cheaper’.
Initially, only the Liverpool sailings on November 1 and 2 were affected but now contractors want an extension which will see the Manxman diverted to Heysham on November 8 and 9 as well. Coach transfers will be provided between Heysham and Liverpool Terminal for foot passengers.
A DOI spokesman said: ‘The amount of time needed to adjust the fenders at the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool has been extended following a request from the contractors.
‘This means that sailings on November 8 and 9 will be impacted in addition to the sailings on November 1 and 2. Once the work has been completed, the berth will be accessible to Manxman at any stage of the tide.
‘The Department of Infrastructure apologises for any inconvenience caused.’
The DOI said that, in the long term, the upgrade should result in fewer disruptions and a more reliable connection between the Isle of Man and Liverpool. The work will begin as soon as Manannan finishes the summer timetable and tidal and weather conditions allow.
The Liverpool terminal was originally estimated to cost £70m in 2021. However, in July Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson told Tynwald that the final cost was still unknown. He said ‘a number of issues’ were being dealt with by the DOI’s legal advisers and explained that the final account for such projects is usually known 65 weeks after completion.
The terminal was officially handed over from contractors on April 5, 2024 and welcomed its first passengers on June 25.
