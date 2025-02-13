Tynwald has released a list of 16 candidates who have garnered enough support to stand for four seats on the legislative council.
Four seats will be available when the current term of office for Peter Greenhill, Bill Henderson, Rob Mercer and Kerry Sharpe comes to an end on 28 February.
Out of these four members, only Mr Greenhill has not submitted a proposal to re-claim his seat, with the other three in the running ahead of the election poll on Tuesday, March 4.
The full list of candidates is as follows:
- Julia Bell
- Robert John Mercer
- Robert William Henderson
- Mark Jason Cleator
- Claire Louise Newall
- Kerry Sharpe
- Kirstie Morphet
- Martyn John Perkins
- Gary Raymond Clueit
- Andrew Stuart Jones
- Peter Hemingway Reid
- Barry Duncan
- Ronald Paul Berry
- Matthew Paul Gough
- Brian Holt
- Barry William Carbis
Following the election on March 4, the swearing in ceremony of the four members will take place a week later on Tuesday, March 11.