Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has asked Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson to step down from his role as part of a reshuffle of the Council of Ministers this morning (Monday, January 19).
The move comes just weeks before the Ramsey MHK was due to deliver the Island’s Budget in Tynwald next month, making the decision a significant and unexpected development in Manx politics.
In the latest update, the Chief Minister has confirmed DoI Minister Dr Michelle Haywood has stepped down with immediate effect.
It has since been confirmed that Douglas Central MHK Chris Thomas will be appointed as Treasury Minister, subject to approval by the Lieutenant Governor, and Tim Crookall will return as DoI Minister for the third time.
Follow our dedicated live blog throughout the day for the latest updates, reaction and analysis as this shock political change continues to unfold.