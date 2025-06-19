Officers from the Office of the Clerk of Tynwald recently visited the National Parliament of Solomon Islands (NPSI).
The trip to the South Pacific was to support the Westminster Foundation for Democracy’s (WFD) long-term parliamentary strengthening programme, which is funded by UK International Development.
The Isle of Man began its involvement with NPSI in 2023.
As part of this programme, Tynwald’s research and scrutiny support manager, Francisca Gale, visited NPSI in March 2023 and February 2024 to contribute to capacity-building and professional development efforts.
In March this year, Clerk of Tynwald Jonathan King undertook an eight-day visit that included a memorandum of understanding signing, a workshop, and sessions on parliamentary procedures and practices.
In collaboration with WFD, the Office of the Clerk of Tynwald has also hosted inbound study visits for NPSI officers and members.
Complementing these exchanges, the Tynwald office delivers a series of online seminars to NPSI officers.
Jonathan King remarked: ‘I’m pleased to continue working with NPSI through WFD support.
‘It is a two-way partnership with many benefits on both sides.
‘Understanding other parliamentary systems helps us grow as a service.
‘While we maintain strong links with nearby jurisdictions and Commonwealth partners, engaging with a southern hemisphere parliament offers valuable new perspectives.
‘In-person visits help establish relationships, but the ongoing value lies in the year-round online seminars, where we explore shared challenges and promote staff development.’
Francisca Gale added: ‘The online workshops have let us examine a wide range of issues from our common experiences as small parliaments.
‘Despite contextual differences, we share the challenge of delivering services with limited resources. We’re planning sessions on enhancing scrutiny - through committee work, research, or support for non-government legislation - and exploring how AI can help us work more efficiently.
Naomi Barnard, WFD senior programme manager for Asia-Pacific and the Americas, added: ‘We’re delighted to support this growing partnership.
‘Peer-to-peer engagement, both in person and online, fosters reflection, learning, and supportive relationships.’