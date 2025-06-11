Kensington Arts has announced the launch of its 2025 Summer Programme, which includes a wide range of events and activities across the island.
The creative workshops are designed to engage young people through art, dance, writing, media and ‘multidisciplinary exploration’.
Running throughout August, the programme — titled ‘Summer of Art’ — aims to spark creativity and encourage experimentation across various artistic disciplines.
Open to participants aged seven to 16, the programme includes a mix of weekend and weekday sessions.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Arts Council commented: ‘This year’s Summer of Art brings together a rich blend of workshops inspired by storytelling, the natural world and cross-disciplinary exploration.
‘With sessions for budding artists, aspiring animators, future choreographers, and fiction-loving writers, the programme offers a creative escape for every young mind.’
‘Junior Art Tank: The Five Elements of Nature’ will take place on Saturday’s and Sunday’s between August 2 and August 31, and participants will journey through the elemental forces of fire, water, earth, air, and the newly introduced ether.
Held across weekends throughout the summer, these element themed workshops encourage younger artists to ‘explore colour, form, and material through hands-on projects inspired by the world around us’.
‘Art Tank: Multidisciplinary Workshops for Young Artists’ is another scheme that will be aimed at slightly older children between the ages of 10 and 16, and will take place on the morning and afternoon of August 13 and 14.
These workshops include ‘Lost and Found: The Adventures of a Missing Sock’ (stop-motion animation and visual storytelling); ‘Passport to Art’ (global printmaking techniques); ‘Biobots and Eco Critters’ (mixed media sculpture and science-based art); and ‘Twisted Tales’ (painting inspired by folk and fairy tales).
The Summer of Art will continue with a ‘Young Writers Workshop – Curious Characters’ on Monday, August 11, in which young authors can explore the art of crafting non-human characters, from sci-fi creatures to mysterious beasts.
A Summer Dance Week (’You KAn Dance’) will also take place from August 11 to 15 for those between the ages of 8 and 16.
This will see participants stretching, leaping and gliding through a week of movement-based workshops exploring ballet, contemporary and lyrical dance styles.
The final event scheduled for the Summer of Art is the ‘Youth SoundCheck’ which will take place between August 25 and 29, with further details yet to be announced.
Talking about the Summer of Art, Kensington Arts’ creative development co-ordinator, Emma Goodson, commented: ‘Whether you're into dance, writing, painting, or, you’re not sure yet but want to give it a go, this summer is all about fun, creativity, and trying new things.
‘There’s something really special about seeing young people connect through creativity, sharing ideas, getting messy, and discovering new skills along the way.
‘For summer 2025 we’ve designed a programme that’s playful, accessible and full of variety, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors.’
Tickets for the upcoming events can be purchased from Friday, June 13. To find out more, you can visit https://www.kensingtonarts.im/