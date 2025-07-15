Visas for immigrants who have moved to the island can be revoked if they commit or are suspected of committing a criminal offence, Tynwald has been told.
Onchan MHK Julie Edge asked Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson what the process is for revoking a visa if an individual is found guilty of an offence.
Dr Allinson explained that legislation is in place to ensure those on visas can be thrown out of the country if they commit an offence.
He said: ‘The Isle of Man immigration legislation and rules provide for the refusal, cancelation or curtailment of an immigration permission in certain in certain circumstances.
‘Relevant sections of the rules outline the circumstances under which an immigration permission can be reviewed or actioned, including the refusal or cancelation of permission to enter or remain where an individual is convicted of a criminal offense or has been linked to criminal activity.
‘The matter will be reviewed by an immigration officer to determine whether continued residence on the Isle of Man remains appropriate and deportation, where the individual’s presence is deemed not conducive to the public good, particularly in cases involving serious criminality.’
He explained these reviews take into account the nature and seriousness of the offence, the length of any sentence imposed and any risk to public safety or order.
He added: ‘Other relevant circumstances, such as the individual's immigration history and personal circumstances, including their time spent on the Isle of Man, and if the individual's family are also present are taken into account.’
Dr Allinson said any such decisions are made on a case-by-case basis and in line with the legal powers available to the department.
He added: ‘Individuals affected by such decisions are notified in writing and, where applicable, may have the opportunity to make representations or to appeal.’