Police are investigating a fight in Douglas which left a man needing hospital treatment for his injuries.
The incident took place on Strand Street at 1.55am this morning (Sunday).
It involved a group of males. One received injuries which required hospital treatment but was later released.
A number of members of the public tried to intervene to stop the fight.
Police are appealing for those who witnessed this incident to come forward and assist officers with their inquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police headquarters on 631212 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 97/5216/25.