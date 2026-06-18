Tynwald has approved £19m of funding to plug yet another deficit in the overspending health service.
Manx Care had been allocated £361.8m in the 2025 Budget, an extra £10.7m (3.1%) on the previous year, together with a £10m contingency.
Despite this, significant cost pressures were already evident early in the financial year.
Health Minister Claire Christian said the additional funding was needed to meet rising demand and spiralling costs.
She told Tynwald this week: ‘This not a request that is made lightly, nor should it come as a surprise to members.
‘It reflects a position that has consistently been set out throughout the year that our health and care system continues to face sustained structural pressures driven by real demand and the need to deliver safe statutory services.’
The Minister cited growing demand associated with an aging population, increasing complexity of care needs, workforce constraints and inflationary pressures across clinical services, medicines and infrastructure.
Tynwald approved a supplementary vote of £19m to cover a £14.9m overspend at Manx Care for the 2025-26 financial year and a £4.1m deficit at the Department of Health and Social Care.
The approved motion also includes £1.8m of capital funding to complete phase one of a modernisation programme to support continuing on-island endoscopy services at Noble’s Hospital.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover asked: ‘Why are we still setting budgets that don’t reflect known reality?’
He pointed out that an extra £45m had been allocated to health services this year but added: ‘Will the begging bowl be out in a year’s time?’
Onchan MHK Julie Edge renewed her call for a ‘forensic audit’ of Manx Care.
Ramsey MHK and former health minister Lawrie Hooper said: ‘None of this should be a surprise to anybody. We are asking the service to do too much for the money we are giving them.’
Speaker Juan Watterson said he would vote against the motion. ‘This is a broken system,’ he said.
Tynwald approved the extra funding by 19 votes to four in the House of Keys and six votes to nil in the Legislative Council.