Tynwald has approved plans to provide face-to-face support in communities across the island as more government services become available online.
By September a ‘digital first, not digital only’ approach will see the Welcome Centre team currently based in Douglas expand their support to Ramsey, Peel and Port Erin.
Initially, the Welcome Centre’s regional services will include:
- Face-to-face support for general queries
- Practical help for those who need it to use online government services
- Bookable appointments with visiting government staff for services such as social security and employment support
- Advice on how and where to find the right government or community support
The plan supports the government’s expansion of online services, and access to in-person help when it is needed.
The first phase is expected to cost about £200,000 for the year with three extra full-time staff working for the Welcome Centre, which will provide in person services on set days in each area.
A digital support specialist will also work with local councils, libraries and charities to improve how people can access online services and identify where extra support is needed.
Services include access to free Wi-Fi, computers, printing and phones so that people can complete online tasks or contact the right government services as needed.
A government spokesperson added: ‘Monitoring how well the new hubs are used during the first six months will help to refine next proposals and shape the next stage.
‘Potential wider aims include improving access to services for people who cannot easily travel to Douglas, and aligning regional support with wider government priorities around health and wellbeing, climate action, local economic vibrancy and service reform. Proposals are due to return to Tynwald by summer 2027.’
Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford MBE added: ‘Tynwald’s approval is about making sure public services work for everybody.
‘It means by September first-phase delivery of regional hubs will give people better access to help within their own communities while digital services across government continue to improve.
‘For many people online services are the quickest and most convenient option.
‘For others, particularly those who need support to get online, face-to-face help remains essential.
‘By building on the excellent work of hubs already established in local locations, and by developing the collaboration with existing partners, we can take a practical first step that is achievable, affordable and will develop as we learn more about local needs.’
At the November 2025 sitting of Tynwald, the Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper tabled a motion that was successfully amended by the Treasury Minister.
In bringing the motion, Mr Hooper referenced the community hubs pilot which was developed through the Chief Minister’s Community and Public Engagement Committee (CMCPE), during the previous administration. Community hubs were piloted in Ramsey, Peel and Castletown in 2021, with the aim of bringing government services traditionally delivered through the Welcome Centre in Douglas closer to residents.
Following a combined vote at the December 2025 sitting, a Tynwald resolution recognised that face-to-face engagement with government services would remain important even as digital delivery becomes more common.
As a result a Council of Minsters’ report was brought forward which was approved at the latest Tynwald sitting this week.