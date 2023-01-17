Tynwald will sit tomorrow, Wednesday, after the start of January's sitting was postponed today because of the wintry weather.
A Clerk of Tynwald office spokesperson said: 'The President of Tynwald, Laurence Skelly MLC, has announced that the Tynwald sitting will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, in the Tynwald Chamber in Douglas, commencing at 11.30am.
'The sitting will be livestreamed via “live and listen again” audio webcast service on the Tynwald website.
'The sitting will be held in public, but members of the public are asked to travel only if road conditions are safe.'