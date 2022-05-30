Tyson Fury is to visit as part of after-party tour

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Tyson Fury is victorious as he defeats Dillian Whyte during their WBC heavyweight championship fight at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images) ( 2022 Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc )

Undefeated boxing two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is coming to the Isle of Man in July.

Fury will be appearing at an event at the Villa Marina as part of his ‘after party’ tour.

The boxer announced his retirement last month following a decisive knockout victory over Dillian Whyte.

There will be a live unscripted auction and the opportunity for fans to purchase memorabilia in an auction.

VVIP tickets, starting at £305, include a boxing glove signed by Tyson Fury, a professionally taken and printed photo with him, and preferred seating at the front of the dance floor stalls.

VIP tickets, which start at £102, include the photo and dance floor stalls seating.

Standard tickets start at £41.

They include access to the interview and auction.

Tickets for the event on July 19 are available at the Villa Gaiety website.

All under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.

Known by his ring nickname ‘The Gypsy King’(due to his Irish Traveller background), Fury is known for his iconic title victory against Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, and his trilogy wins against Deontay Wilder in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

He is the third heavyweight after Muhammad Ali and Floyd Patterson to have held The Ring belt twice.

Fury is ranked as the fourth best active pound-for-pound boxer.