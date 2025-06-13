Entries are now open for the 2025 Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to showcase your local business or community organisation, whatever its size.
Many businesses find that filling out the online submission is a very positive exercise. It’s a good opportunity to take stock of what they have done and reflect on the previous year’s accomplishments.
* Business of the Year
* Celebrating Local Food and Drink
* Community Initiative of the Year
* Digital Innovation of the Year
* Education and Learning Initiative of the Year
* Elevating Our Creative Industries
* Employer of the Year
* Environmental or Sustainable Initiative of the Year
* Excellence in Customer Service
* Freedom to Flourish
* Health and Wellbeing Initiative of the Year
* Leader of the Year (nominated by the judging panel)
* New Business of the Year
* Nurturing our Arts, Culture and Heritage
* Small/Medium Enterprise of the Year
* Teams Working Together
The closing date for all 2025 entries is Thursday, September 11.
The awards are judged by an independent panel of highly respected local businesspeople representing different areas and sectors of island life.
The judges will choose three finalists in each of the award categories, who will be announced before the event and take part in a professional video shoot that will be shown on the awards night.
The winners will be announced at this year’s awards ceremony in the Royal Hall in the Villa Marina, Douglas on Thursday, November 20.