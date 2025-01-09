White label gaming operators are coming under scrutiny by the Labour administration in Westminster.
And the Manx government says it will continue to review and adapt its approach here in relation to emerging threats and challenges involving e-gaming.
The ‘white label’ system involves a licensed operator running a tailor-made online gambling platform on behalf of, and under the brand of, another business - the client, often based in the Far East, does not itself hold a gambling operator licence.
One of the largest white label agents, TGP Europe, is based in the Isle of Man, although it is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission in the UK. It is not involved in any e-gaming activities in the island.
A number of its clients secured major sponsorship and Asian betting partnership deals with Premier League football clubs.
UK Gambling Minister Baroness Fiona Tywycross has promised to investigate the ‘increasing prevalence’ of white label operators sponsoring football teams in the UK.
This is part of proposed reforms which aim to strengthen protections against gambling harms. These were outlined in a white paper published under the Rishi Sunak administration, but the Labour government has committed to take them forward.
In a speech to the GambleAware annual conference in December, Baroness Twycross said: ‘I am aware of the increasing prevalence of “white label” operators using football in this country to advertise to consumers outside of Great Britain.
‘I am engaging with the Gambling Commission and industry to gather further evidence of their prevalence and impact. If further action is needed, we will take it.’
A spokesman for the Manx government said: ‘eGaming remains a significant and important sector in both the Isle of Man and the UK economies.
‘The Isle of Man Government is aware of the UK's recent proposals to change its regulatory arrangements to mitigate gambling harm.
‘Consumer protection measures differ from country to country and UK authorities are best placed to determine which arrangements offer their consumers the best protections.
‘As a jurisdiction the Isle of Man does not regulate any UK white-label companies. In many cases a company’s choice to base an office here is separate from their regulatory decisions.
‘The law does not prevent a company in the Isle of Man from operating UK-facing gambling with a UK licence and basing such an office in the Isle of Man does not qualify for licensing by the GSC.’
The spokesman added: ‘The Isle of Man Government, and all of its relevant agencies and bodies, remains committed to being a respected partner in global efforts to respond to emerging threats and concerns.
‘We will continue to review and adapt our approach as appropriate to stay aligned with evolving challenges and maintain the island’s international reputation as a trusted and respected jurisdiction.’
The telephone number for TGP Europe’s registered office in Castle Street does not connect, with callers getting a message saying their calls cannot be completed. Our queries to the company submitted by email have gone unanswered. There was no answer when we called at the office in person.