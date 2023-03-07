Emergency services are currently dealing with an unexploded ordnance located on the beach side of Mooragh Promenade.
A police spokesperson said: 'A cordon is in place whilst the item is safely disposed of, this includes a small area of the beach.
'The prom is closed from the swimming pool car park exit to North Shore Road.
'Please avoid the area where possible and ensure that if using the open part of the beach, dogs are kept under control and away from the cordon. This will be in place until Wednesday at the earliest.'