One of the Isle of Man’s most eye-catching homes has gone on the market.
Foghorn Cottage, a distinctive detached property perched on Douglas Head beside the historic lighthouse, has been listed for sale by estate agents Black Grace Cowley with an asking price of £450,000.
Accessible only on foot via Douglas Head Road or South Quay, the cottage occupies a landmark position at the tip of the headland, offering an elevated setting with uninterrupted views across Douglas Bay.
On clear days, the outlook stretches as far as the Lake District and Scotland.
Black Grace Cowley described the property as a rare opportunity, saying: ‘Rarely does an opportunity arise to acquire a property of this character and prominence.’
Despite its secluded feel, the cottage is just a 15-minute walk from Douglas town centre, combining a sense of retreat with convenient access to the island’s capital.
The deceptively spacious looking home has been modernised throughout while retaining plenty of character.
Accommodation includes a lounge featuring an inglenook fireplace with log burner, and an impressive 26ft kitchen diner designed for modern living.
The property also boasts three generous double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Adjoining the kitchen is a substantial 18ft store room, which estate agents say offers exciting potential for future development or additional living space, subject to the necessary planning permissions.
Outside, Foghorn Cottage benefits from an elevated front terrace with breath-taking coastal views, as well as a rear garden.
The estate agent says that the terrace provides an ideal spot to take in the ever-changing scenery of Douglas Bay, though buyers should note that the neighbouring Douglas Lighthouse Cottage has a right of access across the front terrace.
The home also holds registered tourist accommodation status, making it suitable as a lifestyle purchase, holiday home or investment opportunity.
Viewing is strictly by appointment, with more information at Black Grace Cowley’s website.