Appliances were sent to Church Avenue at around 8pm following a call to the Emergency Joint Control Room. On arrival, crews found a fire contained to a bedroom. All occupants had safely evacuated the property.
Station officer Gareth Gawne said breathing apparatus teams used hose reels to extinguish the fire and thermal imaging cameras to check for any spread or remaining hot spots. Crews remained at the scene for about two hours.
The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.
‘Working smoke alarms save lives. Ensure you have working smoke alarms in your property and that they are tested weekly,’ he said.
He also urged people to keep candles away from flammable materials and to extinguish them before leaving a room.