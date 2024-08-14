University College Isle of Man (UCM) is holding an information, advice and guidance event for anyone who has received their exam results and aren’t sure what to do next.
A-level, BTEC Level 3 and other level 3 qualifications results have been issued this morning (August 17), with IGCSE, GCSE and other level 1 & 2 qualifications results following next Thursday, August 24.
The event will be held between 10am and 12pm and 2pm and 4pm on Monday, September 2 at UCM’s Homefield Road campus.
UCM principal Jesamine Kelly said: ‘We know that getting the end-of-year results can be extremely stressful for students; especially if they receive a different outcome to what they were expecting.
‘Whether they have already applied for a place to continue their education or were planning on joining the workforce, receiving their results may change their plans and they may want to explore the different options available to them.
‘Our applications team, student services, careers advisor and lecturing staff will be on hand throughout the day to provide information, advice and guidance on what to do next.
‘If they have applied for a course at UCM and have different grades to what they expected, we would encourage them to upload their results to the “Learner Portal” and come along to this event.
‘If they haven’t previously applied to UCM but are now wanting to join us, then this is a great opportunity to find out more.’
This event is open to anyone who has taken GCSEs and are looking at further education or people who have finished their A-Levels or Level 3 qualifications and are considering university (higher education).