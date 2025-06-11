The University College Isle of Man (UCM) is set to open its doors to the public for its annual Art, Design and Music Exhibition.
The exhibition will feature final major projects by students in the Creative and Leisure Industries Faculty, and members of the public are invited to view a wide range of work across disciplines including fine art, contemporary design, sustainable fashion, and music.
Liza Nicholson from UCM commented: ‘Our exhibition is a highlight of the year, showcasing the exceptional quality and diversity of our students' work.
‘The exhibition offers something for everyone.’
The exhibition will be open on Friday, June 13 from 12pm to 4pm, and again from Monday, June 16 through to Thursday, June 19, also from 12pm to 4pm each day.