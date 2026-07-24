A university student who denies sexual offences involving a child has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial.
The 22-year-old cannot be named, unless convicted, due to the Manx Government’s anonymity laws.
He has previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of inciting a child aged under 16 to engage in sexual activity.
He’s also charged with five counts of sexual activity with a child aged 13 to 15, but pleas to those charges can only be entered at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The defendant was granted permission to leave the island to attend university after his father lodged a surety bond of £50,000.
He will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.