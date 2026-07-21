The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has cancelled this evening's (Tuesday) sailings between Douglas and Heysham due to a technical issue affecting the Ben-my-Chree.
The disruption comes just two days after the vessel suffered a generator fault which also led to cancelled sailings on Sunday.
The company confirmed that the 7.45pm departure from Douglas to Heysham, along with the scheduled 2.15am return crossing to the Isle of Man, will not operate.
On the website, a Steam Packet spokesperson said: 'Due to a technical issue with the Ben-my-Chree this sailing has been cancelled.
'If you have a registered account on our website then you can log on and amend your booking online, alternatively you can contact our reservations team on 01624 661661 or 08722 992 992 to make alternative arrangements.
'We apologise for any inconvenience caused.'
The latest disruption follows technical problems on Sunday involving a generator aboard the Ben-my-Chree.
That fault resulted in the cancellation of the vessel's scheduled 8.30am sailing from Douglas to Heysham. The subsequent 2.15pm return crossing from Heysham to Douglas was also cancelled as engineers worked to resolve the issue.
It is not yet known whether Tuesday's cancellation is linked to the earlier generator fault.