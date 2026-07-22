The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has confirmed that the Manxman will remain in dry dock beyond its planned return to service after further essential repairs were identified during scheduled maintenance.
The extension comes as the company continues to face operational challenges, with the Ben-my-Chree, currently covering the Heysham route while Manxman is out of service, having experienced its own technical issues in recent days.
During planned maintenance and inspections, the Steam Packet said additional repairs were identified which will require more time to complete before Manxman can return to service.
The vessel had been due to return on the Heysham route this week.
In the meantime, Ben-my-Chree will continue operating the Douglas to Heysham route, while the freight vessel Arrow will return to the island to provide additional freight capacity during the extended dry dock period.
The company said it is reviewing its operational plans in an effort to minimise disruption and will continue to keep customers informed of any changes to scheduled sailings.
Steam Packet managing director Brian Thomson said: ‘We recognise this news will be frustrating for many of our customers and we apologise for the inconvenience caused.
‘Extending the dry dock is necessary for safety and operational reliability. Completing these additional works now will ensure the vessel can continue to provide a reliable and dependable service in the years ahead.’
The company said passengers affected by any changes to scheduled sailings will be contacted directly over the coming days.
It added: ‘We would like to thank customers for their patience, understanding and continued support while these essential works are completed.’
The announcement comes during a difficult spell for the Steam Packet's fleet.
The Ben-my-Chree, which has been providing passenger services while Manxman undergoes maintenance, suffered a generator fault on Sunday, forcing the cancellation of the scheduled 8.30am sailing from Douglas to Heysham and the 2.15pm return crossing.
Further disruption followed yesterday (Tuesday) when the company cancelled the 7.45pm sailing from Douglas to Heysham, along with the scheduled 2.15am return journey to the Isle of Man, due to what it described as a technical issue affecting the vessel.
It has not been confirmed whether Tuesday's fault was connected to Sunday's generator problem.
Isle of Man Today has contacted the Steam Packet Company for further information regarding the additional repairs to the Manxman and the recent technical issues affecting the Ben-my-Chree.