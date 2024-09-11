Nearly 1,300 parents are now receiving financial help towards early years’ education and childcare costs through a newly launched scheme.
The Isle of Man Government’s new ‘Childcare Credit Scheme’ 2024, which it says is a ‘key milestone’ on the Government’s Island Plan, means that an additional 612 children are being supported this year so far.
The scheme replaced the ‘Pre-School Credit Scheme’ in April, and extended financial help to parents of children who turn three in the academic year in which they apply, as well as those who turn four.
Those eligible qualify for a universal credit of £4,166 per child, per year, to use with a Government-registered childcare provider.
Daphne Caine, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘It is good to see hundreds more children and parents benefiting at such an important time in their lives.
‘The Childcare Credit Scheme is a key part of Our Island Plan and aims to ensure that children in the Isle of Man have the best possible start in life, including equal access to early years’ education and childcare.’
Since the end of May, when applications opened, 612 parents have successfully applied for support for children that turn three in this academic year, and 684 have applied for those turning four.
Alternatively, a paper application form can be completed and submitted to the DESC ‘childcare credit team’ at Thie Slieau Whallian on Foxdale Road, St John’s. Forms may be downloaded or collected from Thie Slieau Whallian or the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal in Douglas.
More information on the updated Childcare Credit Scheme can be found by visiting www.gov.im/categories/education-training-and-careers/childcare-credit/