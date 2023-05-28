Roads will begin to close around the Mountain Course at 8.45am later this morning for the first qualifying session of TT 2023.
Barrule Park, Ramsey will shut first before the Bungalow and the rest of the Mountain section shuts at 9am.
Roads around the rest of the iconic course will close at 10am, re-opening no later than 9.30pm.
This year's event begins with a series of untimed laps or 'free practice' for both solo and sidecar competitors.
The first timed sessions take place in the afternoon with Supersport and Supertwin machinery leading the way at 1.20pm.
Monday, May 29
10.40am - Newcomers’ speed controlled lap
10.55am - Supersport and Supertwin free practice
11.35am - Superbike and Superstock free practice
12.20pm - Sidecars free practice
1.20pm - Supersport and Supertwin qualifying
2pm - Superbike and Superstock qualifying
2.45pm - Sidecar qualifying
UPDATE: Due to delays, the new times for qualifying are as follows:
2pm - Supersport and Supertwin qualifying
2.40pm - Superbike and Superstock qualifying
3.25pm - Sidecar qualifying
The changes are not expected to have an effect on the road opening times.