The Department of Infrastructure has announced an emergency road closure on the A4 Peel to Kirk Michael Road due to the need to fell several dead or diseased trees near Glen Wyllin.
Following a recent inspection, the trees have been deemed at risk of falling onto the road, particularly near the road bridge at the junctions with Glen Wyllin and Cooil Dharry.
The road will be closed to all vehicles from Douglas Road Corner in Kirk Michael to the junction with Balleigh Road on Monday, January 20, between 9am and 3.30pm.
Diversions
- Through traffic between Peel and Kirk Michael will be diverted via the A3 Ramsey to Castletown Road, Cronk y Voddy, Ballig, and Poortown Road.
- Vehicular access to and from Cooil Dharry will be maintained via the Peel side of the works.