Ramsey Commissioners are to try a simple and inexpensive way of deterring seagulls from pestering people in Mooragh Park.
The nuisance of birds swooping down and snatching food from visitors’ hands was highlighted recently by board member Adam Beighton, whose main concern was the safety of children in the park.
This was countered by Steve Kelly who said seagulls were a way of life in a sea port like Ramsey and the answer was not to get rid of them, but to educate people not to eat food and ice cream out in the open.
Since then, the board has been looking at options and costs of dissuading the birds from frequenting the food outlets in the park.
At the January meeting, Mr Beighton said one suggestion put forward was to put up lengths of festive bunting in strategic areas to scare off the birds.
Put to the vote, all agreed it was worth a try.